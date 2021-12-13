Stab Amid Blaze | Illegal Inseminations | School Shooting Threat

NORTHERN CHICAGO SUBURBS, IL — The work week has just begun, with a few more fall weekends ahead before winter arrives. We want to get you caught up on the latest news from the northern Chicago suburbs from the past couple days.

Here is a look at articles that have been getting attention from Patch.com readers:

The death was unwitnessed, but a preliminary investigation indicated there was no threat to the public.

The Sunburst Bay Aquatic Center at Cary-Grove Park is slated to open in late May or early June.

A McHenry man now faces drug-induced homicide charges in connection with the deaths of Robert Callen and Amanda Dubin.

Officers first responded to The Palace, 13989 Jefferson Drive in Woodbridge, at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired.

The $71.25 million purchase is the largest in the north suburbs since 2019 — but only slightly higher than the building's 2013 sale price.

The 19-year-old is also charged with four counts of attempted murder. Detectives believe he was the driver in last month's mass shooting.

The Deerfield-based company hopes to raise $1.5 million with consumers, turning holiday frustrations into support and services for others.

Using medical devices designed for animals poses a danger to the health and safety of patients, prosecutors said.

The threat for a shooting to occur on Tuesday was made last week at Clarence E. Culver School in Niles.

Story continues

Miles White, who made $19.8 million in 2020, retires after 38 years with Abbott, whose profits have been boosted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the 14 employees' request to continue their court challenge anonymously.

POLICE REPORTS/BLOTTER

(Shutterstock)

RECENT NORTH SUBURBAN NEWS UPDATE

This article originally appeared on the Deerfield Patch