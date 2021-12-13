Stab Amid Blaze | Illegal Inseminations | School Shooting Threat
NORTHERN CHICAGO SUBURBS, IL — The work week has just begun, with a few more fall weekends ahead before winter arrives. We want to get you caught up on the latest news from the northern Chicago suburbs from the past couple days.
Here is a look at articles that have been getting attention from Patch.com readers:
Man Found Dead In Grass Near Train Station
The death was unwitnessed, but a preliminary investigation indicated there was no threat to the public.
Work Underway On New Aquatic Center
The Sunburst Bay Aquatic Center at Cary-Grove Park is slated to open in late May or early June.
1 Jailed In Drug Overdose Deaths Of Parents At Libertyville Motel
A McHenry man now faces drug-induced homicide charges in connection with the deaths of Robert Callen and Amanda Dubin.
4 Injured In Shooting Outside Woodbridge Nightclub
Officers first responded to The Palace, 13989 Jefferson Drive in Woodbridge, at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired.
Apartment Building Biggest North Suburb Sale For 2 Years
The $71.25 million purchase is the largest in the north suburbs since 2019 — but only slightly higher than the building's 2013 sale price.
Chicago Man Accused Of Murder Of Skokie Teen In Evanston Shooting
The 19-year-old is also charged with four counts of attempted murder. Detectives believe he was the driver in last month's mass shooting.
Walgreens Launches 'Swear Jar' For Mental Health During Holidays
The Deerfield-based company hopes to raise $1.5 million with consumers, turning holiday frustrations into support and services for others.
Skokie Doctor Used Veterinary Catheters To Inseminate Women: Feds
Using medical devices designed for animals poses a danger to the health and safety of patients, prosecutors said.
School Shooting Threat: Boy, 13, Accused Of Disorderly Conduct
The threat for a shooting to occur on Tuesday was made last week at Clarence E. Culver School in Niles.
Longtime Chief Of Abbott Labs Steps Down From Board
Miles White, who made $19.8 million in 2020, retires after 38 years with Abbott, whose profits have been boosted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unvaccinated NorthShore Staff Appeal Order Allowing Their Firing
But the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the 14 employees' request to continue their court challenge anonymously.
POLICE REPORTS/BLOTTER
Grinch Steals Christmas Ornaments From Storage Unit: Blotter
