'I stabbed my dad,' Franklin County man now charged with attempted murder tells 911

A minor was left with a bloody hand after he tried to stop a family member from continuing to stab that man’s father in the back at a Chambersburg home earlier this month, according to court documents filed by a Chambersburg Police officer.

Oscar Edwin Lopez-Marquez, 21, is in Franklin County Jail and facing charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault, according to online court records. Magisterial District Judge Jody Eyer denied bail, saying "no amount of money or conditions will keep public safe," court records show.

Lopez-Marquez called 911 himself, telling the dispatcher "If I'm going to be honest, I almost tried — I stabbed my dad." He said he would put down the knife and meet police outside.

Turmoil continues: Quincy Township supervisors clash over vacant seat as familiar name joins November race

Chambersburg Police responded to the reported stabbing in the 500 block of Lincoln Way East, where blood was found on the home's back porch. Officers took Lopez-Marquez into custody without incident.

The suspect's father was ultimately flown to a trauma center, but was being treated in an ambulance for a stab wound near his spine when police arrived. He told police Lopez-Marquez first held a knife to his neck before stabbing him in the back.

Police then talked to a family member who had a bloody hand due to a cut on his finger. He told police Lopez-Marquez repeatedly said he was going to kill his father and stabbed him as he worked on a computer, according to court documents.

The minor said he pushed Lopez-Vasquez away and got the cut on his hand while trying to gain control of the knife.

Multiple fatalities: A deadly summer on Franklin County roads

Lopez-Vasquez is also charged with terroristic threats, in addition to attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault, according to court records.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 19 before Eyer at the Franklin County Central Court in courtroom six on the first floor of the Franklin County Judicial Center, 14 N. Main St. in Chambersburg.

This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: Chambersburg man charged with attempted murder in father's stabbing