He was stabbed to death outside a Presidente Supermarket, police say. But who did it?

A 52-year-old-man was stabbed to death Sunday afternoon outside a North Miami-Dade Presidente Supermarket, and police detectives need the community’s help in finding out who is responsible.

According to police, Bartolo Ogando was found with a stab wound just before 3 p.m. near the supermarket in the 8000 block of North Miami Avenue.

Police spokesman Angel Rodriguez said it was not known what led to the stabbing or if Ogando knew his assailant.

“We don’t know the particulars on how or why this happened,” Rodriguez said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).