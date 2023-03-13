Stabbed man found with ‘blood on his face,’ ‘bloodshot eyes’ in Englewood manufacturing plant

A man, found stabbed to death, was discovered in an Englewood business’s employee break room.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 dead after stabbing at factory in Englewood; suspect in custody

News Center 7 previously covered the story as it was breaking. We reported that, at 12:15 a.m., police and fire departments from Englewood and Clayton were called to Hematite, an auto parts manufacturing plant, Englewood Police confirmed Sunday morning.

A recently obtained 911 call illustrated the scene moments before first responders arrived.

A man called the emergency phone line and reported that there was “an employee down” in the break room’s restroom. He was found “unresponsive” with “bloodshot eyes” and “blood on his face,” the caller said. The victim was not breathing.

He was confirmed to be bleeding from his abdomen, specifically his right-side where his appendix lied, the caller informed.

Dispatch asked the 911 caller to begin CPR on the victim so that he could start breathing; however, the 911 caller claimed that he needed gloves because of the large amount of bleeding.

The victim had no pulse as crews arrived on scene.

Lifesaving measures were attempted by medics, but the man died at the scene, a spokesperson for the police department said. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office was then requested.

One person was arrested and taken to Montgomery County Jail. The suspect’s name has not been released as formal charges are pending.

This remains an open investigation with the Englewood Police Department. Detectives plan to present the case to the Montgomery County Prosecutors’ office Monday for formal charges.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.