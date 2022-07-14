‘Stabber’s choice’: Manhattan murder suspect sought out serrated blade capable of gutting sleeping homeless victims: prosecutors

A Manhattan stabbing spree suspect specifically selected a serrated blade capable of gutting his three sleeping homeless victims — and maniacally explained the purchase to cops as “stabber’s choice,” prosecutors said Thursday.

The chilling detail emerged as suspect Trevon Murphy appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court to face charges for the fatal stabbing of one homeless man and the wounding of two others in a series of outdoor attacks.

“The defendant described how he specifically selected this knife when he purchased it from a hardware store because, as he described it, a knife with a flat edge would go in and out easy whereas as this knife ... would drag pieces of intestine out with it,” Assistant District Attorney Shilpa Kalra said in court.

Cops released a picture of the recovered murder weapon Wednesday.

Murphy, 40, confessed to the stabbings and “gave many other details ... such as how he chose the same location on each victim, the lower abdomen, because it was his ‘stabbers choice,’” said Kalra, adding the suspect was still carrying the murder weapon when taken into custody.

The prosecutor described the attacks that occurred between July 5 and 11 as “a heinous and chilling pattern of crimes” that ended Wednesday with Murphy’s Harlem arrest after he was spotted by an alert ex-city correction officer. The suspect was wearing the same distinctive outfit of a an “Innocence Project” hoodie and neon sneakers.

The Innocence Project, a New York-based organization that fights to exonerate the wrongly convicted, said in an email that they were unaware of any connection between the group and the suspect.

Murphy, who is also homeless, appeared for his hearing wearing two linked pairs of handcuffs to accommodate his large frame.

The Knoxville, Tenn., man — wanted in his home state for a probation violation — was charged with one count of murder and two of attempted murder for the Manhattan crimes.

Defense attorney Daniel Scott waived a bail application after requesting medical and psychiatric evaluations of his client pending a return court date of July 18.

Kalra noted the pattern of attacking fellow homeless men as they were sleeping in three different Manhattan locations: One on a West Village park bench, another near a building on Madison Ave., and the third on a basketball court in Yorkville.

“He targeted vulnerable, defenseless, unhoused victims, all of whom were asleep and had their backs to the defendant,” the prosecutor said. “These individuals, asleep and looking for respite in the only places they could find, were awoken violently when this defendant stabbed them all.”

After his arrest Thursday, Murphy wearing a blue T-shirt proclaiming “World’s Best Papa,” was led by detectives from the 6th Precinct stationhouse in handcuffs.

Asked by reporters why he stabbed the three men, the suspect snapped, “For what they done to me!”