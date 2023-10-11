Stabbing attack at Atlanta Airport leaves 3 hospitalized

A stabbing attack that left three people hospitalized temporarily shut down the security line at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s domestic terminal on Wednesday evening.

Posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, first documented the incident at around 5 p.m. ET. The Atlanta Police Department and Atlanta Airport confirmed the incident on X about a half hour later.

Sarah Nagem, who was at the scene, tweeted a photo of people sitting on the ground in line at security with the caption, “Female with a knife tried to stab someone.”

In additional tweets, Nagem said it was a “domestic situation” and the security line resumed once deemed safe.

Three people were injured in the attack, according to a statement by the Atlanta Police Department.

Officers were first notified that a woman was armed with a knife outside of a security checkpoint at 4:45 p.m. She stabbed an adult male before engaging with officers. “During the encounter the female suspect stabbed an adult female and then an APD lieutenant as he attempted to take her into custody. Another officer was then able to tackle and disarm the female and take her into custody.”

All victims are conscious and have been taken to the hospital. The suspect has been taken to the airport precinct, and an investigation is underway.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Airport told USA TODAY that impacts to operations are minimal and there is no threat to public safety. Updates will be posted to the airport’s social media.

