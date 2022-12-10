Stabbing at Bremerton swap meet gets man 13 years in prison

A 28-year-old Bremerton man was sentenced Friday to 13 years in prison after being convicted of a stabbing at a swap meet last year, where he and others were accused of coordinating an attack on the victim after suspecting him of vandalizing his car.

Speaking through an interpreter in Kitsap County Superior Court, Manuel Lorenzo Matias denied he stabbed the man after chasing him from the swap meet into a construction site and told Judge Michelle Adams he had children and elderly parents to care for.

“I admit I was there, but I did not stab this person,” Mattias said.

Matias’ primary language is Mam, a Mayan language spoken by indigenous communities in Guatemala and Mexico. Though a Bremerton police officer advised him of his rights in Spanish and interviewed him in Spanish, Matias had a Mam interpreter in court.

Though Matias maintained he did not stab the man, he said offers from prosecutors to plead guilty were accompanied by excessive sentences, which is why he went to trial.

“If it was only a few months I would agree to it, but this is a long time,” Matias said. “I don’t want to be there a long time.”

A person related to Matias told Adams that she feared retaliation.

“I feel scared that people might come after me because of him,” she said.

The jury deliberated for less than a day before convicting Matias of being an accomplice to first-degree assault with a deadly weapon along with an “aggravator” for deliberate cruelty. Deputy Prosecutor Jason Ruyf said testimony did not find Matias stabbed the victim, but it did not rule it out either.

Bremerton police were called Oct. 24, 2021, to a swap meet in a parking lot on the 4100 block of Wheaton Way where witnesses said a group of men arrived in two cars and attacked two men.

One was beaten by the group and the other man – Matias’ victim – tried to run away into a construction site, where he was chased, stabbed and beaten. He was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma where surgeons treated him.

Matias’ attorney, Paul Thimons, asked Adams to sentence Matias within the standard sentencing range for somebody with Matias’ criminal history, which would be a maximum of about 12 years.

Thimons also noted that there was a difference of opinion among medical experts on the seriousness of the stab wounds. Thimons indicated Matias would appeal.

Asking for Matias to be sentenced to more than 15 years, Ruyf, the prosecutor, said Matias had shown himself to be a violent person. Matias has a prior conviction for second-degree assault. Under the state’s “three strikes” law, the latest conviction is his second “strike.” A third would result in an automatic life sentence.

Ruyf said the conflict appeared to have started near the soccer field at Kiwanis Park in Bremerton, where property belonging to Matias and his friends was damaged. The windows of his Chevrolet Malibu were later broken.

Matias blamed the victim for the vandalism, Ruyf said, leading Matias and the group to coordinate the attack at the swap meet.

After chasing the victim into the construction site, the suspects hit and kicked the victim. He was then stabbed three times, with one stab wound penetrating the lung and nearly hitting his heart, which would have killed him. Ruyf said the victim did not see who stabbed him, as he was ducking and trying to protect himself.

“In retaliation for suspected vandalism of a car, they forced him to endure the beating and stabbings while knowing he was at their mercy without reason to hope any would be rendered,” Rufy wrote in court documents.

Ruyf said the victim appears to be recovering from his wounds.

“He came under his own steam to the hearing,” Ruyf said. “I think he just started working again.”

Another man accused of being with Matias and participating in the assault is Rigoberto Jeromino-Lucas. He has not been taken into custody but has been charged with first-degree assault.

Police had tracked Jeromino-Lucas to Walmart in Bremerton a week after the stabbing but he got away “via climbing out of the garden area and fleeing into the woods,” according to court documents.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Stabbing at Bremerton swap meet gets man 13 years in prison