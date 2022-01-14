Stabbing at Brockton High School sends person to hospital, suspect still at large

BROCKTON — A person was taken to a hospital Friday afternoon after being stabbed at Brockton High School, police said.

Police say the suspect, who fled the scene, is still at large.

Brockton police said they responded to the school at 12:37 p.m. for a report that a person had been stabbed. A stay-in-place order was issued at the school.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. It is unclear whether the victim was a student or a staff member at the school.

A student was stabbed inside Brockton High School on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

The suspect fled the scene immediately after the incident and is still at large. It is unclear whether the suspect is a student or staff member at the school.

Brockton police are investigating the incident.

No further information has been released.

This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information is released.

Enterprise staff writer Susannah Sudborough can be reached by email at ssudborough@enterprisenews.com. You can follow her on Twitter at @k_sudborough. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Stabbing at Brockton High sends person to hospital, suspect at large