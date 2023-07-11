Stabbing case leads to murder indictment

Jul. 11—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man has been indicted on a murder charge for a December stabbing death, court documents show.

Tyreke Nichols, 53, was indicted by the Lowndes County Grand Jury June 30 on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, a grand jury calendar shows.

Nichols was originally charged with felony aggravated assault on a person over the age of 65 and felony possession of a knife during the commission of a crime in the Dec. 15 stabbing of Eddie Shaw, 82, of Valdosta, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

At 5:45 p.m., Dec. 15, police responded to a 911 call to the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue regarding a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found Shaw on the front porch with a stab wound to the neck, police said at the time.

Nichols was standing in the yard and was detained without incident, police said.

Officers provided first aid to Shaw until EMTs took him to the hospital.

Police reported a disagreement regarding a family matter.

Wednesday, Dec. 21, Shaw died at the hospital; Thursday, Dec. 22, Nichols was charged with murder, police said.

An indictment is not a conviction of a charge.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.