Stabbing in central Fort Worth leaves one person injured Thursday morning
Fort Worth police are investigating a stabbing that left one person injured early Thursday morning.
The incident occurred around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of East Rosedale Street.
Upon arrival at the scene, responding officers found “a victim who reported being stabbed by an unknown male suspect,” police said.
The person was taken to a nearby hospital and was listed in stable condition.
There are no suspects in custody as the investigation remains ongoing.