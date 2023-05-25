Stabbing on Charlotte streetcar: Video shows fight, suspect fleeing

Newly-released video shows the argument that broke out before the Charlotte streetcar stabbing that put one person in the hospital earlier this month.

The 12-minute video begins with the 56-year-old victim boarding a near-empty CATS Gold Line streetcar with two other people on May 4 at about 3:30 p.m.

At the next stop, a man — identified by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police as 49-year-old Robert Bruce Watson — boards, sits across from the victim and appears to talk to the victim or the person next to him. There’s no sound included in the streetcar surveillance video footage, released by city leaders on Wednesday.

After about two and a half minutes, Watson walks over to the victim and continues talking while standing over him.

As the train stopped, the victim also stands, and Watson flicks his hat off.

By the time at least four other passengers boarded, the two began fighting. Watson appears to first pull a knife, then the victim tackles him to the ground. The two struggle for about 40 seconds. Watson stabs the victim, gets up, grabs his bag and walks out of the car with the other passengers who boarded as the fight broke out.

The victim starts to gather his things when a bystander comes over and appears to call 911. Two people aid the victim for about two minutes until police arrive.

The video stops when paramedics step on to the train about four minutes later.

Police found Watson after he fled near the Johnson and Wales stop, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and is in the Mecklenburg County jail with a $25,000 bond, according to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office website.

Exactly what caused the fight remains unclear.