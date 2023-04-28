Before stabbing death in Crowley, neighbors fought over a gun, according to affidavit

Before he was stabbed to death on Tuesday in Crowley, a man pulled out a gun to defend himself from a neighbor who had aggressively approached him, according to the arrest warrant affidavit supporting the surviving man’s arrest.

Using racial slurs, William Lawrence, 38, instigated a verbal argument with Brian Calvery, 39, at their apartment building in the 300 block of South Magnolia Street, according to the affidavit prepared by the Crowley Police Department.

Lawrence is white, as was Calvery, according to a police record. Other people present at the Calvery apartment are Black, according to a police record.

Lawrence and Calvery lived in apartments across from one another, according to the affidavit.

Police found Calvery with a knife in the upper part of his chest. He was pronounced dead at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth about 1:30 a.m., about an hour after he was stabbed, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The neighbors’ argument became physical, and Calvery and Lawrence physically fought over the gun, according to the affidavit, which attributed the account to witnesses.

Lawrence and Calvery fell to the ground. When the men stood, Calvery had a knife in his chest, according to the affidavit.

Lawrence was intoxicated, the affidavit stated.

When police asked Lawrence about what had happened after the physical fight, he said that he defended himself, according to the affidavit. Lawrence declined to further describe to the police what had happened and said he wanted to speak to a lawyer.

Police said they found the knife’s sheath in Lawrence’s apartment.

Police arrested Lawrence on suspicion of murder, according to a Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office record.