Stabbing death fuels immigration criticism in Florida

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MIAMI (AP) — A stabbing death in Florida has fueled criticism of the federal government’s handling of immigration after local authorities discovered the suspect had lied about his identity and had recently been apprehended crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

The office of Gov. Ron DeSantis, which alerted journalists to the case before the man's arraignment, cites reports that the 24-year-old suspect posed as a teenager at the border in order to cross as an unaccompanied minor — though federal officials haven’t confirmed that nor explained how he ended up in Florida. DeSantis' office says the case shows “inadequate vetting” as well as a lack of transparency in how the Biden administration transports immigrants who cross illegally.

The suspect, Yery Medina Ulloa, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to a charge of second-degree murder.

With proper vetting, border agents should have determined Medina Ulloa “was not a minor, was dishonest about his real identity, and should not be free to move around our country,” governor’s spokeswoman Christina Pushaw said in an email.

DeSantis, who is up for reelection and is eyeing a 2024 presidential run, has taken a hard-line stance on illegal immigration. He has been attacking the administration of President Joe Biden for months, alleging in a lawsuit that Biden’s policies are luring more immigrants to the border.

A recent review of The Associated Press and AIM Media Texas also showed how Biden was unprepared for the huge increase in people seeking refuge at the border at different points throughout the year.

It is still unclear how Medina Ulloa, of Honduras, was processed upon arriving in the U.S.

The State Attorney’s Office in Jacksonville said he had been apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol earlier this year but could not confirm whether he used a different identity when this happened. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which oversees Border Patrol, did not respond to questions on the case.

On Oct. 7, Medina Ulloa was found covered in blood by witnesses near a pond in Jacksonville. A witness says he received a call from Medina Ulloa where he said he had killed Francisco Cuellar because he hit him. Cuellar was found dead on the floor of his living room. Witnesses say he had been staying in Cuellar's house, and called him uncle, but they were not related.

He was first arrested and placed in a juvenile detention center after giving sheriff deputies a different name and saying he was 17. Six days later, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement obtained his real identity from the Honduran consulate, court documents show.

A woman who identified as his mother in Jutiquile, Honduras told the Spanish-language broadcast Univision that he had used a different name when encountering border authorities so that he would be placed in a shelter.

The U.S. Health and Human Services Department said it does not comment on individual cases and did not confirm whether the man had been placed under its custody as it happens when minors are found by the Border Patrol.

About 13% of children who were released from government custody in August, the last month for which statistics are available, went with people who were either distant relatives or not related. The government generally requires documents proving the relationship with the child or the child’s family existed before the child migrated to the U.S.

The public defender for Medina Ulloa did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 19-Year-Old Virginia Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend’s Mother & 2 Other Women

    Ziontay Brian Ricardo Palmer is currently being held without bond after allegedly killing three women and injuring two.

  • Police officers ‘could have phones randomly checked’ to weed out sexists and racists

    The chief inspector of constabulary said it could deter officers who made racist, sexist and homophobic comments.

  • Woman escapes attempted murder-suicide

    In Flagler County, authorities say a man tried killing his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself. Investigators said the victim actually crawled her way to safety.

  • SAINT: Hope for new treatment of depression

    A new experimental treatment using a fast-acting approach with targeted magnetic stimulation of the brain, called Stanford Accelerated Intelligent Neuromodulation Therapy, has achieved significant success in trials.

  • Deere Strike Delays Delivery of Parts to Farmers Scrambling to Finish Harvest

    (Bloomberg) -- Deere & Co. customers are facing weeks-long delays for parts orders as a strike at the world’s biggest farm-equipment maker continues.Most Read from BloombergWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?What It Means to Design a Space for ‘Care’The Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?China’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutResults on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the EnvironmentParts and components that U.S. farmers need to keep c

  • Social Security Trend: Stimulus Money Allowed Seniors To Retire Early and Receive Full Benefits

    The golden years are looking especially golden for certain Americans who have the financial wherewithal (and desire) to retire early while also delaying when they get their Social Security benefits --...

  • Morocco king says Western Sahara 'not negotiable'

    Morocco's King Mohamed VI said Saturday that Western Sahara is "not negotiable", as tensions flared with Algeria over the disputed territory.

  • Protestors Expose the Stark Reality of Climate Progress at COP26

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?What It Means to Design a Space for ‘Care’The Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutThe parade of announcements this week from world leaders, finance figures and climate diplomats at the COP26 summit culminated in a weekend parade of protesters through Glasgow, Scotland. The messa

  • Race Is On to Frack Shale Fields Before Costs Jump in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Explorers are racing to get frack jobs done in the Permian Basin and other U.S. shale-oil fields before higher prices kick in next year, according to research and analysis firm Lium LLC.Most Read from BloombergWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?What It Means to Design a Space for ‘Care’China’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Caught Up in Platform’s New York FeudThe n

  • Hamtramck City Council will be all Muslim, likely first in US, in January

    All six members of the Hamtramck City Council will be Muslim starting in January.

  • Conflict In North Africa Threatens Gas Supply To Europe

    A political crisis between Morocco and Algeria is beginning to negatively impact gas supply to the European mainland, affecting mostly Spain and Portugal

  • Never Do This When Booking a United or Delta Flight, Experts Warn

    Major U.S. airlines have had a tumultuous last couple years, as the COVID pandemic effectively halted air travel for most people in the country. But as more and more people get back into the groove of flying, airfare prices are rising accordingly. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby recently warned travelers that they are likely to see price hikes soon, especially with a major increase in travel over the holidays. Experts say there are things you can do to avoid making your trip even more expensive,

  • Georgian protesters rally in support of jailed former president

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Around 3,000 Georgian protesters held a rally in support of jailed former president Mikheil Saakashvili on Saturday outside the prison where he says he is on hunger strike. Georgia's state security service said the protests were part of a planned coup devised and directed by Saakashvili. The stage was set for a potentially tense standoff between security forces and opposition supporters, but the rally outside the prison in the town of Rustavi, southeast of the capital Tbilisi, was largely peaceful.

  • Chicago Police Pension Costs Seen Swelling With Proposed Law

    (Bloomberg) -- Chicago’s police pension obligations could increase by another $3 billion total through 2055 if the state of Illinois passes a proposed law designed to force the city to acknowledge its probable liabilities for annual pay increases to retirees. Most Read from BloombergWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?What It Means to Design a Space for ‘Care’The Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowChina’s Climat

  • The 'stories are heart-wrenching.' Man who cheated investors out of millions sentenced

    Piccarreto, 38, was one player in a massive fraud scheme that bilked hundreds of investors out of millions of dollars.

  • Suspect's father charged in London Bean murder case

    40-year-old Letterance Demont Grady has been charged with two counts of murder. His son 18-year-old Jeremiah Grady was already charged in the murder case of 12-year-old London Bean.

  • Dr. Vivek Murthy defends Biden's vaccine mandate as 'necessary'

    U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy defended the actions of the Biden administration in a Sunday interview on ABC's "This Week" after announcing sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandates for companies with 100 employees or more. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn’t think that they were appropriate and necessary, and the administration is certainly prepared to defend them," Murthy told ABC News "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz. Under federal rules released Thursday by the Biden administration that view COVID-19 as an occupational hazard, nearly 100 million U.S. workers will be required to have proof of the COVID-19 vaccine by Jan. 4, with some workers allowed to test weekly.

  • Prince Charles to Visit Barbados as the Country Removes Queen Elizabeth as Head of State

    The Prince of Wales will join the people of Barbados as they celebrate becoming a Republic

  • UNCUT: Astroworld Festival attendees trampled during mad rush to get in

    Thoughts and kind words have poured in over social media as the nation's attention has turned to Houston and the eight people killed in Friday night's Astroworld tragedy.

  • Official: A dozen drug gangs fighting for Mexico's Caribbean

    The shooting of two suspected drug dealers at a resort on Mexico’s Caribbean coast is part of a fight among about a dozen gangs to carve up the lucrative market of selling drugs to tourists and locals, an official said Friday. The chief prosecutor of the coastal state of Quintana Roo said that two main gangs are fighting for control of Puerto Morelos, just south of Cancun.