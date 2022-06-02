Stabbing death in Red Bluff, suspect behind bars

Jun. 2—Red Bluff police have arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of Jonathon Thomas Emerson, who was killed Monday, May 31 on Riverside Way in Red Bluff.

Police dispatch received several 911 calls around 7:24 p.m. concerning the stabbing, the callers reporting a person had attempted to stab one person and was possibly attempting to stab several others at the park.

At the park, police located stabbing victim, Emerson, 37, of Red Bluff sitting on the ground near the park's pool, who had a single stab wound to the chest, reported the Red Bluff Police Department.

Officers began caring for the alleged victim until medical personnel arrived on scene. Emerson was transported to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital with life threatening injuries, however, despite emergency medical care, he succumbed to his injury and was pronounced deceased by hospital personnel.

Police investigating the case identified Emerson's brother, Keneth Schoeb, 30, of Red Bluff as a suspect in the homicide, according to the police department.

Schoeb was arrested at the Tehama County Superior Court around 9 a.m., Wednesday, June 1 while he was appearing for an unrelated case — the stabbing of Andrew Baxter, 24, of Red Bluff who was attacked in from of the Round-Up Saloon on Friday, May 27.

He was booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1 million bail and suspicion of murder and attack with a deadly weapon in the Emerson case and assault with a deadly weapon in Baxter case.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to contact the Red Bluff Police Department at 530-527-3131.