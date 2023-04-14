Stabbing in downtown Frederick sends two to trauma center

Apr. 14—Two men were injured after they were stabbed by another person in downtown Frederick on Thursday night, police said.

Both victims were listed in "serious but stable condition" when flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, according to a news release from the Frederick Police Department.

Police said they are still searching for the person who stabbed the two men, the release said.

At around 11:13 p.m., police responded to the first block of West Second Street in downtown Frederick for a report of a stabbing.

Upon their arrival, officers found two men with stab wounds to their upper torso. Police determined the stabbings were the result of an altercation with a third individual who police are still looking for, the release said.

There has been no update on the status of the two men since they were taken to the trauma center, Long said.

Police are asking that anyone with information contact Detective Stephen Radtke at 301-600-2141 or Sradtke@frederickmdpolice.org. People who would like to leave an anonymous tip can call the Frederick Police Department's tip line at 301-600-TIPS(8477), the release said.

