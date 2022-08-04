Stabbing in the Florida Keys kills a man and sends a woman to Miami hospital, cops say

A Florida Keys man was stabbed to death and a woman was seriously injured Thursday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The chaotic and confusing situation is still under investigation, but sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt said detectives are “speaking to a person who was at the scene, and there is no threat to the general public at this time.”

Medics flew the woman to a Miami-Dade County hospital to be treated for her wounds, Linhardt and Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward said. Her condition was not immediately known.

The stabbing happened shortly before 5 a.m at 127th Pacific Avenue in the Harry Harris Park neighborhood in the Upper Keys community of Tavernier.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.