Stabbing is followed by hours long standoff in Tumwater Friday night

A 29-year-old woman, accused of stabbing her boyfriend in Tumwater, was finally taken into custody early Saturday morning after a long standoff with police and Thurston County SWAT.

About 8:40 p.m. Friday, Tumwater police were dispatched to the 6800 block of Jericho Lane Southwest after a report of stabbing, Lt. Jen Kolb said.

Once there, police found a 35-year-old man outside a residence with blood on his hands. He told police that he had been arguing with his girlfriend and was going to leave when she picked up a knife and threatened to stab him if he left the house.

She chased him around the house, then stabbed him in an area near the buttocks as he tried to jump over a fence, Kolb said.

The man received medical attention at the scene, but refused to go to a hospital, she said.

Meanwhile, the woman refused to come out of the residence. Tumwater police tried get her to come out by hailing her and calling her phone, then Thurston County SWAT and a crisis negotiator tried.

Finally, SWAT members received approval to enter the residence and used a K-9 to take her into custody about 1:15 a.m. Saturday. Because a K-9 was used, she suffered injuries to her right arm and leg, Kolb said.

The woman was first taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital and then was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Kolb said.

She was booked on suspicion of first-degree assault domestic violence.