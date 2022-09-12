Stabbing at Gay Bar Leaves One Man Dead and Another Hospitalized

Mineshaft bar where two men were stabbed Friday night

A man died after he was stabbed at a gay bar in Long Beach, Calif., late Friday night. A second victim still remains in the hospital.

Police responded to a call at the bar, called Mineshaft, at 11:47 p.m. Friday, according to a news release by the Long Beach Police Department. Officers administered aid to the two men who they say had been stabbed in the upper body.

The victims were then transported to a local hospital. Initial reports indicated that the injuries were not life-threatening. However, on Saturday morning, one of the two men died.

Authorities identified the man as 28-year-old Christopher Finley of Long Beach.

Police said that the suspect behind the stabbings had been arguing with the victims before the situation escalated into a physical fight. The suspect then pulled out a knife and stabbed the two. A motive for the attack is still under investigation, according to police.

The suspect fled the bar before police got there, the Long Beach Post reports.

Long Beach police have not released a description of the suspect.

On Saturday, the owners of the Mineshaft posted a statement on Facebook.

“My heart goes out to the love[d] ones of the person that lost his life and the family and friends of the person still hospitalized. Love will bring our neighborhood together and not let violence win. We have always wanted the Mineshaft to be a safe place in the community but this serves as [a] message that tragedy can strike at any time,” owners Jeff and Rhonda Darling wrote.

The Long Beach Police Department has asked anyone with information about the stabbings to contact detectives at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the P3 Tips app, or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.