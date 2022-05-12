Stabbing at high school was carefully planned, including getaway car, deputies say

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about a stabbing at a local high school.

Alexander High School went on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a student was stabbed in the cafeteria and was rushed to the hospital. The incident was captured on surveillance video. Deputies said the conflict that led up to the stabbing may have started off campus.

Deputies now believe the stabbing was carefully planned, including the suspect’s getaway.

The suspect, along with an accomplice, were picked up near the school by a driver in a black Mercedes, according to deputies.

A neighbor spotted the Mercedes and Georgia State Patrol troopers pulled over the car. Two people inside were a former Alexander High School student and the suspect’s accomplice.

Troopers did not find the stabbing suspect with them. However, deputies believed the driver had picked up both teens as they ran from the school and dropped the main suspect at his home in Palmetto.

The student accused in the stabbing turned himself in Wednesday. All three people arrested are under the age of 17 and their names have not been released.

Students returned to school on Wednesday. The school district said they had enhanced security on campus.

“The Douglas County School System family is shocked and saddened by Tuesday’s events at Alexander High School,” Superintendent Trent North said. “We extend our prayers for the student’s recovery and strength for their family and friends.”

North said the school is helping the student’s family.