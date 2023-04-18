Stabbing at housing complex leaves man with critical injuries in Lansing

LANSING — Police are investigating a Monday stabbing incident that left a man with critical injuries.

Officers were called to Autumn Ridge Townhomes and Apartments on Long Boulevard about 11:20 p.m. and found a man with stab wounds, Lansing police said.

Medics took the man to a hospital, where he was reported in critical but stable condition on Tuesday, they said.

A suspect was arrested, and police characterized the incident as "isolated."

Police released no information about the suspect. The stabbing victim's name and age were not disclosed.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing police: Stabbing at housing complex leaves man with critical injuries