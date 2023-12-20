Stabbing incident being investigated in Glynn County

The Glyn County Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred on Tues., Dec. 19 at Sixth Street and Emanuel Avenue.

Police said that the victim has been identified as 47-year-old Marlon James. He suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound and was treated at the scene by Glynn County Fire Rescue.

The stabbing was said to be a result of a fight between James and someone he knew. That man fled the scene on foot and police are searching for where he might be.

Anyone who has information on this incident is urged to call Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.

