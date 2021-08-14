Stabbing incident involving two juvenile students results in four schools locked down

Aug. 13—A stabbing involving two middle-school students in Hanford resulted in four nearby schools being briefly locked down as law enforcement looked for the suspect.

The incident began on Thursday afternoon when two boys from Woodrow Wilson Junior High School got into an argument, which resulted in one of the students stabbing the other, according to Hanford Police Lt. James Lutz.

At 3:09 p.m., officers were dispatched and found the victim at 11th Avenue near the Elm Street extension, he said.

"As officers gathered information, they realized the fight started on campus right after school had ended, and the suspect, during the fight had stabbed the victim during the fight, causing the victim to run off campus, where he collapsed at 11th and Elm extension," Lutz said.

The victim, 13, had been stabbed in the chest area. He was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center and is expected to survive.

Police worked with school resource officers, the Problem-Oriented Policing team and detectives to determine the identity of the suspect. The suspect, 12, was arrested at his home and taken to the Kings County Juvenile Center on a count of attempted homicide. The name of the suspect has been withheld from the public due to his age.

Wilson, Hanford West High School, Jefferson Elementary School and Hanford Adult School were put on lockdown for approximately one hour while the search took place. After the arrest, Lutz says the lockdowns were lifted.

State laws prohibit police from questioning a suspect under the age of 18 and because of this, Lutz says the reason the fight escalated into a stabbing is unknown. He did, however, acknowledge his right to not provide a testimony.

"We really don't understand what was going through his mindset and why did what he did during that fight, which is pretty much a traumatic event, and is very serious in nature to have a 12-year-old stab a 13-year-old on campus."