Stabbing incident under investigation in Essex

Sep. 21—ESSEX — State police were outside the historic Griswold Inn on Main Street and at a nearby gas station Monday evening investigating a stabbing incident.

It was unclear where the stabbing had occurred, but police and witnesses said the incident also involved a car crash, and that two people were taken to the hospital.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers had strung yellow crime scene tape across Main Street as revelers continued to sing sea chanties inside the historic inn.

Enoch Panzera, who was at the Griswold Inn, said he parked about 50 yards from the restaurant Monday evening, and as he was about to leave his car, a car drove by at a high rate of speed.

He said as he approached the entrance to the Griswold Inn, he saw two people on the street — a woman sobbing and a man bleeding.

Panzera's companion, Marissa Nardone, said she was crossing the street toward the restaurant when a severely damaged car drove up the street, from the riverfront area. She said the car came to a stop in front of the inn, and a man got out with blood dripping down his face and fell on the ground.

When the incident occurred, the performers for the evening, who had been leading people in sea chanties, stopped the event to say something had happened outside. The singing resumed shortly thereafter, according to people inside the bar.

Seven police cars were parked at the Sunoco gas station on Route 154 across from the Essex Steam Train, with yellow crime scene caution tape blocking the gas station entrance.

State police confirmed the two scenes were connected. They declined to provide further information, deferring comment to a public information officer.

