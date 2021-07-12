Stabbing investigated by Lima Police

Jul. 11—LIMA — Lima police are investigating a stabbing incident that left two people injured.

According to a news release, it happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Two 911 calls came into the Lima Police Department about an incident involving a knife. The first caller reported a man was attacked and stabbed while sitting in a car in a parking lot in the 300 block of North West Street. The second caller reported someone at the corner of Elizabeth and High streets accidentally cut his hand with a knife.

Officers and emergency medical personnel arrived at both locations and located the two injured men. Patrick Deal, 31, of Lima, was located in the 300 block of North West Street, suffering from multiple stab wounds to the chest and hand, and transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center for treatment. Jamar Burns, 28, of Detroit, was identified as the person who had a knife wound to his hand, at the corner of High and Elizabeth.

Detectives determined Burns found Deal sitting in his car in the parking lot. Police reported Deal has had an ongoing dispute with Antonio McNeal, 37, of Lima, who is a mutual friend of Burns. Burns had snuck up behind Deal's car and attacked him with the knife.

During the attack, the knife broke, and Burns cut his hand.

Both individuals took off in opposite directions, and the police were contacted.

Burns was transported to Lima Memorial Health System, for treatment of wounds to his hand.

When he was released from the hospital, he was transported to the Allen County Jail and held for outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions, as well as suspicion of felonious assault.

Antonio McNeal was also held for suspicion of felonious assault for his involvement in the incident.