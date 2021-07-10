Stabbing investigation prompts street closures in SF

The Daily Beast

Joseph Odelyn/APA family member of James Solages, one of the two American citizens implicated in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, described Solages as a funny, hardworking, and family-loving man, and said that news of his alleged involvement in the attack came as a complete shock to the family.“I’m seeing all of this on the news. I never thought anything like this would happen. I don’t even know what’s going on. All I know is from the news,” the relative, who did not want to