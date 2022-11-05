Stabbing investigation results in officer-involved shooting that killed suspect

Nov. 4—The Kern County Sheriff's Office reported a man was shot and killed by a deputy during an investigation into a reported stabbing Thursday, according to a KCSO news release.

Tehachapi Police officers and deputies were dispatched to the Willow Springs Mobile Home Park in the 14500 block of Tehachapi Boulevard for a report of a man with a knife involved in a domestic disturbance.

"When (officers) arrived, an adult male exited the residence armed with a knife and confronted them," the release noted. "An officer-involved shooting involving Sheriff's Office and Tehachapi Police Department personnel occurred. The suspect was pronounced deceased on scene."

The man who died was later identified by the coroner's office as Tyler Mathew Nastazio, 26, of Tehachapi. He was pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m.

Deputies also found a male victim suffering from multiple non-life-threatening stab wounds who was taken to a local hospital for the treatment of his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.