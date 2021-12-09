Stabbing at Joplin motel remains under investigation

Dec. 9—Police say a 21-year-old man from Ozark was stabbed in the shoulder during a fight with his girlfriend's father early Monday morning at the Super 7 Motel, 3031 S. Range Line Road in Joplin.

Police Capt. William Davis said officers responding to a report of a disturbance found a bloodied Brent J. Barham at the scene. Barham was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin for treatment of a stab wound to his shoulder and later charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic assault, Davis said.

Barham's 19-year-old girlfriend, Kalee Stickrod, of Joplin, told police that she and Barham had been quarreling and that he grabbed her by her hair, threw her down on a bed and would not let her leave their room at the motel. She called her father, who showed up and got into a fight with Barham, during which Barham apparently suffered the stab wound, Davis said.

The father, who had left the motel by the time police arrived, had yet to be interviewed by police, Davis said.