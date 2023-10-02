Stabbing at Key West theater sends victim to Kendall hospital, and a teen is in custody

A teen was arrested on an attempted premeditated murder charge after Key West police said he stabbed another teen outside a movie theater.

The stabbing happened early Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Regal Cinema at 3338 N. Roosevelt Blvd., Key West police spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.

Officers arrived shortly before 1:30 a.m., and friends already took the 17-year-old male victim to the hospital, Crean said. Paramedics then took him to HCA Kendall Regional Hospital in stable condition, Crean said.

Officers found two steak knives and a puddle of blood at the scene, Crean said.

The Miami Herald is not naming the 17-year-old boy arrested because of his age. Crean said he was still at the parking lot when officers got to the theater.

After processing three separate crime scenes, officers obtained a warrant for the teen’s arrest.

Police arrested the teen, a Key West High School student, on premeditated murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charges. Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward said Monday morning that a decision on whether to charge him as an adult had not been made.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.