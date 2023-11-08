Stabbing leaves victim in critical condition; suspect recently released from prison

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Within days of being released from prison, Glenn Damien Ladd Jr. finds himself back in jail on suspicion of stabbing 68-year-old James Hamilton, leaving him in critical condition, according to Lafayette police.

Hamilton was talking with someone in the 1700 block of North 12th Street just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when Ladd approached him and attacked him, police said Wednesday morning.

Police found Hamilton inside a car suffering from multiple stab wounds, and paramedics believed his wounds were serious enough that they rushed him directly to the Purdue Airport for a Lifeline flight to an Indianapolis hospital, police said.

Hamilton reportedly is in critical condition.

Ladd was on the scene when officers arrived, police said. They arrested him on suspicion of battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery. He remains incarcerated Wednesday morning in lieu of bond. Prosecutors have not yet filed formal charges.

Ladd, 22, is no stranger to incarcerated. He's been in jail or prison all of his adult life.

In 2018, he pleaded guilty to armed robbery, pointing a firearm and carrying a handgun without a license, according to court records.

Ladd was 16 when he, another teenager, Wanya Dunn, and 30-year-old Ryan Sondgeroth robbed a man on Nov. 29, 2017.

Sondgeroth was the driver of a car used to distract a man walking in front of the Meijer gas station. Sondgeroth's accomplices — Dunn and Ladd — sneaked up behind the pedestrian, spun him around, pointed a gun at the man and robbed him.

Ladd was convicted as an adult and received what amounted to a eight-year sentence for the three charges. In Indiana, inmates must serve 75% of the sentence. In Ladd's case, that was six years.

His projected release date, according to the Indiana Department of Corrections' website, was Saturday.

On Sunday, Lafayette police arrested Ladd at a local hospital on suspicion of trespassing, police said.

On Tuesday, Ladd filed a request with Tippecanoe Superior 2 to transfer his probation and community corrections supervision to Delaware County, claiming an apartment on Riverside Avenue as his residence.

Then at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police find Hamilton stabbed and arrested Ladd as the suspect.

