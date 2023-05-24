Stabbing at Lynn Classical High School prompts large emergency response

A stabbing at Lynn Classical High School in Lynn prompted a large emergency response and a lockdown on Wednesday morning.

Crews responding to the high school at 235 Ocallaghan Way found a male suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Lynn Fire Department.

The male was taken to Salem Hospital. There was no word on his condition.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the victim was a student or a faculty member.

Officials said the school will remain in lockdown as police sweep the building, according to the Lynn mayor’s office.

Video from the scene showed multiple police cruisers parked on the campus.

Boston 25 has a news team at the scene working to gather additional details.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW