Stabbing marks 35th homicide in St. Paul, most on record

Dec. 3—The stabbing of a man Thursday night was the 35th homicide of the year in St. Paul, marking the most killings on record for the city.

Police arrested Brian Harry Kjellberg, 50, who was booked into the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of murder on Thursday night. He is suspected of stabbing Arnell J. Stewart, 27, of Georgia to death.

Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a 911 call reporting an assault in the 1700 block of East Seventh Street on the city's East Side. There they found a man who had been stabbed.

Paramedics transported the man to Regions Hospital where he later died.

Investigators don't believe the incident in the Eastview neighborhood was random and said there wasn't an immediate threat to the public.

The stabbing marked the 35th homicide of the year in St. Paul, breaking the previous record of 34 in 1992 and 2020.

"This is a sad night for our city," said Sgt. Natalie Davis, a police spokeswoman. "Every person killed this year left behind loved ones. Their deaths left scars on our community and it's hard on our officers, who take these deaths personally."

The first victim of homicide in the city this year was Melody Vang, a 2-year-old found dead on the pack porch of her home. Her mother Ciashia Lee was charged in her death. Her father, John Vang, also was charged in connection with her death.

One of the more notable homicides this year occurred in October when a shooting at a W. Seventh Street bar claimed the life of 27-year-old Marquisha D, Wiley. Terry Lorenzo Brown Jr., 33, of St. Paul, and Devondre Trevon Phillips, 29, of Las Vegas, were charged in the incident after police said the two opened fire at each other in the crowded Seventh Street Truck Stop bar with multiple others being injured.

In response to increased levels of gun violence in St. Paul, Police Chief Todd Axtell has reassigned investigators to the homicide unit and they have reached a clearance rate of more than 90 percent.

Minneapolis' homicide count also is inching toward a new record. A fatal shooting on Wednesday marked the city's 91st homicide of the year, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. The record was set in 1995 at 97.

Mara Gottfried contributed to this report.