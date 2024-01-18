Man arrested after stabbing at migrant shelter
Police say a 24-year-old man was stabbed in the neck with an object.
Police say a 24-year-old man was stabbed in the neck with an object.
A fan raved: 'No difference in this jacket and my other jacket that I paid $200 for.' Scoop it up on sale!
Sun protection with a fun pop of color and hydrating ingredients? Yes, please!
With his fourth POTY award, Christian Pulisic ties Landon Donovan for the most wins by a USMNT player.
Valorie Schaefer, author of "The Care and Keeping of You," talks about changes made to the book for its 25th anniversary — and what fans want her to do next.
A deep-clean for your fridge is surprisingly simple — but absolutely necessary. We'll walk you through it!
It's looking like Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer, Todd Helton and Billy Wagner will get the call Tuesday.
MachineGames' long-awaited Indiana Jones project, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, is coming to Xbox Series X/S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming later this year. You can watch the first gameplay trailer here.
Haley was born in South Carolina, but Trump has been implying that she can’t be president because her parents weren’t yet U.S. citizens at the time of her birth.
A 1992 Honda Accord two-door with more than 400,000 miles on the odometer, found in a Denver-area self-service wrecking yard.
We finally have a release date for Ninja Theory's Hellblade sequel: May 21, 2024.
The EHT Collaboration has released the most detailed image yet of the M87 black hole, created with the aid of an additional telescope.
According to Google, this genius home accessory was the top trending interior decor item last year. I'm not surprised.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is now predicting the central bank could begin cutting rates in the third quarter — or earlier if inflation drops further.
See how much the 2023 child tax credit is worth, how to claim it on your federal tax return, and differences in the child tax credit 2023 vs. 2022’s credit.
Dubai's police force has purchased a Lamborghini Urus Performante to use as a patrol car. The SUV packs a 657-horsepower twin-turbocharged V8.
In 2013, Cowboy Ventures had just gotten started. The most successful VC-backed U.S. tech companies less than 10 years old in 2013. Enterprise-oriented companies had 26x capital efficiency (current valuation divided by private capital raised), which was 2.4x better than consumer companies.
As Musk vies for greater voting power at the company, the spotlight turns to Tesla's board.
2023 hasn’t been the best year for crypto companies. According to PitchBook data, VC investments in crypto companies are down by 68% in 2023 compared to 2022. To be fair, crypto companies still raised $9.5 billion.
The next PlayStation game Sony is adapting for the big screen is interactive horror title Until Dawn.
The former No. 6 pick could still face discipline from an NBA investigation.