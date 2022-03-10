Stabbing in Moorpark sends man to hospital; Ventura stabbing also reported

Moorpark police

A man was taken to the hospital with serious stab wounds after an incident in Moorpark Wednesday evening, Ventura County Sheriff's officials said.

It was at least the second stabbing in the county Wednesday after an earlier incident reported in Ventura.

The Moorpark stabbing was reported around 5:50 p.m. on Park Lane, south of Los Angeles Avenue, according to sheriff's and Ventura County Fire Department reports.

The incident apparently took place between a father and son, said sheriff's Capt. Darin Hendren. The sheriff's agency is contracted to provide police services in Moorpark.

The father — the victim — was taken by ambulance to Los Robles Regional Medical Center with wounds that appeared serious, Hendren said.

The son, who is the suspect, had run into a nearby river bed along the arroyo and had been taken into custody, Hendren said.

Authorities were still at the scene investigating as of 7:15 p.m. and no additional details were available.

Late Wednesday morning, Ventura police also investigated a stabbing.

Shortly before 11 a.m., officers responded to a reported stabbing at Plaza Park, 630 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura Police Department officials said. A male victim had suffered moderate injuries that were not life-threatening.

The incident arose from an apparent robbery, authorities said. A woman, 24, had reportedly approached two men, both 58, and demanded one of them hand over his backpack. She held out a knife and threatened to stab the man if he didn't cooperate, authorities said. The first victim relinquished the backpack.

When the second man tried to intervene by grabbing the woman, she stabbed him, according to the police account.

The woman fled on foot toward California Street. Officers took her into custody without incident at California and Thompson Boulevard.

The stabbing victim was treated at the scene but declined transport to a hospital. The first victim had his backpack returned.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats.

