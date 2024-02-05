Stabbing at motel leads to one arrested, one injured in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) says that one person has been arrested after a stabbing that happened at a motel on Sunday.

DPD said that they were dispatched to Stay Lodge Motel, located at 2616 US Hwy 31 South, about a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim who had been stabbed.

According to officers, the victim was transported to Decatur-Morgan Hospital for treatment. He remains in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. Upon further investigation, officers discovered that the suspect was still at the motel. The suspect, Andrew Tucker was found inside a motel room by officers and was arrested.

DPD said that Tucker attacked the victim with a knife as he was walking into his motel room. Tucker was charged with second-degree assault and transported to the Morgan County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

