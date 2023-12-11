Stabbing near Miracle Mile marks Stockton's 43rd homicide of year

Police are investigating the killing of a 42-year-old man on Sunday, the second fatal stabbing in Stockton this year.

The person killed was Jose Leal Jr., of Stockton, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner said.

The altercation that led to Leal's death happened sometime before 1 a.m. Sunday morning, according to police.

That's when the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office contacted Stockton police, reporting that a man had been stabbed "following a disturbance at an unknown location," police spokesman Officer David Scott said.

Sheriff's investigators believe the incident may have happened near the 2100 block of Pacific Ave., a stretch of the Miracle Mile between Cleveland and West Pine streets.

However, detectives are still confirming the location of the stabbing, Scott said.

Leal was rushed to the hospital, where he died, Scott said.

While the sheriff's office took the initial call, Stockton police have taken over the investigation, he said.

Leal's death marks the second fatal stabbing reported in Stockton this year.

The first reportedly occurred on Feb. 13, when a 60-year-old man was stabbed to death near the 600 block of North El Dorado Street, just north of downtown.

Overall, only a handful of the year's homicides were carried out through means other than firearms.

One killing on Jan. 30 was the result of arson, according to police information. Another on April 20 was caused by blunt force trauma, police said.

A third, first reported by police on March 5, was caused by unspecified head wounds, investigators said at the time.

Leal's death marks Stockton's 43rd homicide this year.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers public safety.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Stabbing possibly at Miracle Mile marks 43rd Stockton homicide: police