Stabbing on North Avenue sends one to the hospital

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — A woman was sent to the hospital following a stabbing on North Avenue in Grand Junction.

The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2800 block of North Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Officers arrived at the scene and applied a tourniquet to the victim’s wound. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

GJPD officers arrested 24-year-old Kathryn Gomez and charged her with the following:

First-degree assault

Felony menacing

Violation of a restraining order

The GJPD believes this to be an isolated incident with no further threat to the community. This is an active investigation with no further information is available at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.