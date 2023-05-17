Stabbing in North Phoenix killed 1, injured 2

One man was killed and two other individuals were injured in a stabbing Tuesday afternoon in North Phoenix, according to Phoenix police.

Three adults were found with injuries after police responded to reports of a stabbing just after 4 p.m. in the vicinity of 19th Ave. and Greenway Rd.

An unidentified man died at the scene, another man survived and was treated at the scene by the Phoenix Fire Department, and one woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, both stab victims were also unidentified.

Two children were inside the residence at the time the authorities arrived and were unharmed, the police said.

The authorities are still ongoing an investigation to determine what led up to the stabbing.

