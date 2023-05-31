Stabbing in Orange County involved roommates, deputies say

A woman is recovering after being stabbed by her roommate near Holden Heights Tuesday night, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of MacArthur Drive after receiving a call about an argument between roommates.

At the scene, they said they found a woman who was suffering from a stab wound.

READ: Disturbance in the Gulf to bring wet, windy weather to Central Florida; see timing

File photo: Orange County Sheriff's Office patrol car

An ambulance transported her to a hospital and she is expected to recover, according to OCSO.

Sheriff’s investigators said deputies made an arrest at the location where the stabbing happened.

READ: Man arrested after drive-by shooting injured 6 people at Orange County nightclub, deputies say

They have not released that person’s name but said the suspect has been charged with attempted murder.

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this story.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.