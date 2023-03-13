Stabbing outside Brownsville movie theater leaves one injured, one arrested

Mar. 12—A stabbing outside a Brownsville theater has led to the arrest of one man and the injury of another.

Alejandro Garza, 17, is charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesperson for Brownsville Police Department, said Garza tried to hide the knife, believed to be used in the stabbing, from police.

The incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Sunrise Mall in front of the theater entrance.

Sandoval said an argument between Garza and a 23-year-old man started at the main entrance to the theater and then several people started to fight.

"During the fight, Garza took out a knife and stabbed the victim in the right abdominal area," Sandoval said.

The victim's friends drove him to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, while police spoke to witnesses, Sandoval said.

Police located Garza from the description witnesses gave, but he refused to talk to them, Sandoval said.

Garza "told officers he was a minor and was waiting for his mother to arrive before he could say anything to the police, Sandoval said.

Officers located a knife blade cover on Garza and after witnesses positively identified him as the person who stabbed the victim, and he was arrested.

Under the Texas Penal Code, anyone 17 years old is considered an adult.

Garza's bonds totaled $70,000. As of Sunday morning, he remained jailed at a Cameron County facility.

Featured Local Savings

Featured Local Savings