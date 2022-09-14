Stabbing in Peekskill: Fire burns Grant Avenue home where person of interest barricaded

PEEKSKILL - City police said they had an encounter with an uncooperative "person of interest" who briefly barricaded himself in a house that subsequently caught fire while investigating a homicide Wednesday.

According to Peekskill police, the case began around 12:25 a.m. when officers responded to 7 N. James St. for a report of a fight and a person suffering from a stab wound.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, Edward Reeves, 48, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police said Reeves was immediately given aid by the officers and then transported by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where he died from his injuries.

At 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, investigators tried to speak to a "person of interest" at 10 Grant Ave.

Police said that man, who so far has not been further identified, became uncooperative and barricaded himself in the house.

Sex abuse: New Rochelle man sentenced after impregnating girl

Discrimination lawsuit: Former Suffern cop, village settle for $475K

Yonkers shooting: Man convicted of firing gun, assaulting detective

Minutes later, it was discovered that the house was on fire.

Police said the person of interest exited the house through a second-floor window and was taken into custody by officers.

A check of the building found no one else was inside. The Peekskill Fire Department and several neighboring fire companies responded to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire, police said.

No other details on the stabbing or the situation on Grant Avenue were immediately available.

Police said the investigation is continuing, and anyone with relevant information is asked to call the department's Detective Division at 914-737-8000 or email jgalusha@peekskillpolice.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted at cityofpeekskill.com under the crime tips section.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, the Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @MikeRandall845.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Fire in Peekskill on Grant Avenue tied to stabbing investigation