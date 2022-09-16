Stabbing in Peekskill: Man charged with murder, arson after Grant Avenue fire

PEEKSKILL - A Peekskill man was charged Thursday with murder and arson, 24 hours after he barricaded himself inside a building and set fire to it.

Peekskill police identified the suspect as Shane Gilleo, 30.

Police said they initially responded to a report of a person stabbed in front of 7 N. James St. at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found Edward Reeves, 48, suffering from multiple stab wounds in his torso and arm.

Officers immediately gave aid to Reeves, who was then taken by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

In the course of the resulting homicide investigation, Peekskill detectives went to 10 Grant Ave., and learned the suspect, Gilleo, had barricaded himself on the second floor of the multi-family residence.

After trying to negotiate with Gilleo to surrender, detectives noticed smoke and fire inside the residence. At that point, Gilleo broke a second-floor porch window and exited the house. He was taken into custody and transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the Peekskill Fire Department responded to the scene and was able to extinguish the blaze with the help of several mutual aid fire companies. A subsequent investigation by the Westchester County Department of Public Safety found that multiple fires had been set inside the second-floor apartment.

Gilleo was charged with second-degree murder and third-degree arson, both felonies. He was arraigned Thursday in Peekskill City Court and is due back on Sept. 26. He is being held without bail at the Westchester County jail.

Police have not released any other details on the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, the Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @MikeRandall845.

