Stabbing in Phoenix kills food truck vendor
Police are investigating after a late-night brawl in Phoenix took a deadly turn. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
Police are investigating after a late-night brawl in Phoenix took a deadly turn. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
Nearly 80,000 New York hockey fans were treated to thriller on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
"I am a Laker, and I've been very happy being a Laker the last six years, and hopefully it stays that way," said James.
It's time to follow the easter eggs and learn what Taylor Swift's perfume actually is.
According to a report from The New York Times, the Biden administration is planning to loosen the strict rules on tailpipe emissions proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency last year. The rules are expected to be published this spring.
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season begins in earnest this weekend with its biggest race of the year
McMichael, who was diagnosed with ALS three years ago, was sent to the ER with suspected pneumonia a week after he was announced to be part of the next Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
In a memo sent to his league administrators, one commissioner described reports of the CFP agreeing to or having concluded an extension of the media rights deal with ESPN as “incorrect.”
A 1993 Mitsubishi 3000GT, twin of the Dodge Stealth, found in a Northern California self-service wrecking yard.
Reviewers are bowled over by this treatment: 'I've been on a mission to find the holy grail for my hair, and I think I've struck oil — literally!'
We pledge allegiance to this sale.
This virally popular dryer brush is worth the hype — score for the lowest price it's been all year.
The site is stocked with flattering Free People dresses, comfy flats and pretty totes from Tory Burch, plus Birkenstock, Ray-Ban and more.
Grab killer deals on big brands like Le Creuset, Kate Spade, Ugg, Casper, Dry Bar and more.
Score a cool crossbody for $71 (from $349), a stylish shoulder bag for $79 (from $329), a weekender bundle for $169 (from $558) and more.
We spotted a Cotopaxi fleece for $42 (from $75) and Saucony sneakers for $84 (from $140).
Horner is being investigated after accusations of inappropriate behavior.
A new dating app was released just in time for Valentine’s Day, but there’s a catch: You must have at least a 675 credit score to use it. Launched by financial platform Neon Money Club, Score is a dating app for people with good to excellent credit, and it seeks to help raise awareness about the importance of finances in relationships. TC’s Dominic-Madori Davis gave us a look at what the startup aims to do and how it came about.
Save energy with this genius dryer vent cleaning kit that's loved by over 15,000 shoppers.
The strength of the stock market seems in conflict with the plethora of news headlines on companies announcing layoffs.
Texas recently passed New York in finance employment among states, highlighting a shift by the banking industry that is decades in the making.