Stabbing reported during wig exchange

Feb. 23—A Hartselle woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly stabbed another woman during a wig exchange-related argument, according to the Hartselle Police Department.

Ty'Nisha La'Chelle Reed, 20, was charged with second-degree assault and released from Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond Thursday, jail records show.

Police responding to the scene in the 600 block of Pennylane Street found the victim with lacerations on her left forearm, according to an investigator affidavit filed in Morgan County District Court.

"Reed had stabbed her with a knife after being told to come to that location for an exchange of a wig," the affidavit reads.

