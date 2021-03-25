Stabbing reported in Garfield Township mobile home park; Traverse City teen rushed to hospital for treatment

Sheri McWhirter, The Record-Eagle, Traverse City, Mich.
·2 min read

Mar. 25—TRAVERSE CITY — Detectives continue their investigation of a stabbing that left a Traverse City teen hospitalized.

Authorities said a suspect was arrested Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation into the violent incident. Final criminal charges remain pending, officials said.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff's deputies responded at 1 a.m. Sunday to a mobile home park in Garfield Township, where a 17-year-old boy was found with stab wounds. Emergency responders rushed him to the hospital for treatment.

Sheriff's officials said they arrested a local, 24-year-old man on unrelated drug charges after they identified him as a person of interest in the stabbing case. On Tuesday evening they executed a search warrant and searched the suspect's home in King's Court — which is near where the teen was stabbed — and took him into custody.

"The detectives are gathering everything together and documenting," said sheriff's Lt. Brian Giddis.

Detectives continue to label evidence they've collected and write police reports, Giddis said, but it's unknown how long the investigation will continue.

The lieutenant said the teen's medical status is unknown, beyond him being taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

The case will be forwarded to the prosecutor to consider criminal charges.

Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg confirmed she awaits the evidence and reports from sheriff's investigators.

King's Court resident Julia Martell said on Sunday she witnessed sheriff's deputies canvassing her street and taping off a small play area near the mailboxes on Andrew Place within the mobile home park.

She said despite a teen being stabbed last weekend not far from her home in King's Court, she has never felt unsafe walking around the neighborhood or while at home.

"With any high concentrations of people, you'll get an increased risk of crime. However, for the most part, all the violent crime that seems to happen is personal," Martell said.

The greatest criminal threat in the mobile home park likely is break-ins, she said, whether to homes or vehicles. And her neighborhood isn't alone in that characteristic, Martell said.

King's Court is home to more than 500 mobile home residences, according to satellite images.

