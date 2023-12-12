Stabbing reported on MSU campus; one person arrested

A suspect was arrested after a stabbing occurred Monday afternoon on Mississippi State University's campus.

“We believe the victim is a university employee, and that the assailant is known to that employee. The victim has been transported to OCH Regional Hospital, with what we believe to be non-life-threatening injuries,” Sid Salter, MSU's chief communications officer, said in a campus news release.

According to the release, the incident took place in a parked vehicle near Herbert Hall, a dormitory housing both male and female students.

The stabbing was initially reported at 3:53 p.m. Ten minutes later, the university issued an alert stating a suspect was in police custody.

At this time, the suspect has not been identified.

