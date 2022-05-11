Stabbing reported at a Telshor Boulevard apartment complex

Police vehicle lights

LAS CRUCES - An early morning stabbing at a Telshor Boulevard apartment complex sent one man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dan Trujillo, spokesperson for the Las Cruces Police Department, said officers were called out to an apartment on the 800 block of Telshor Boulevard to the report of a stabbing at about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 11. A male victim was found and transported to a local hospital. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Trujillo said the suspect in the incident fled the scene. Police are continuing to investigate the situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

