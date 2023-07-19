Stabbing sends one person to the hospital

Jul. 19—One person was hospitalized following an early morning stabbing in Washington.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Department reports it received a call of a stabbing around 6:30 a.m. at the Baymont Inn on Cumberland Drive.

Deputies say the stabbing happened outside of the building.

"Both of the people are on a construction crew," said Daviess County Chief Deputy Steve Sturgis. "An argument started, they are telling us it was work related, when one person pulled out a knife and stabbed the other."

The victim was identified as Logan Knapik, 35, Niceville, Florida. He was taken to the Daviess Community Hospital for treatment of a knife wound to the back. He was listed in stable condition.

Authorities have arrested Timucin Karca, 45, Clifton, New Jersey on preliminary charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery causing serious bodily injury.

The sheriff's department says a hotel employee reported the attack. Officers from the Washington Police Department were first on the scene followed by a deputy. Karca was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Daviess County Security Center.

"There is no longer a threat to the community at this time," said Sturgis. "This appears to have just been a dispute between these two individuals."