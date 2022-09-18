Stabbing, shootings leave one dead in El Paso County over weekend

A violent weekend left one person dead, another hospitalized and four young men in jail in separate incidents in El Paso County over the weekend.

El Paso police detectives are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital early Sunday in the 12200 block of Pellicano Drive near Bob Hope Drive. The area is in the far East Side near Americas High School close to Loop 375.

The shooting is under investigation by the Crimes Against Persons Unit.

Stabbing homicide in Socorro

El Paso County sheriff's detectives are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead early Saturday in Socorro.

At 3:52 a.m. Saturday, Socorro police were dispatched regarding a man who had been stabbed on a canal bank in the 11000 block of Gem Valley Road in a neighborhood near Nuevo Hueco Tanks Road and North Loop Drive. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died, the Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's Major Crimes Unit took over what a spokesman described as a murder investigation. The identity of the man is pending formal confirmation. No details have been released as the investigation continues.

Four teens arrested in drive-by shooting

El Paso County sheriff's deputies arrested four young men in connection with a drive-by shooting Saturday in the community of Sparks near Horizon City, officials said.

Deputies located and arrested the four following a shooting in the 13000 block of Goucher Drive, officials said. There were no reported injuries.

Elijah Lira, Angel Garay, Agustin Magalde, all 19 years old, and 18-year-old Horacio Salazar were each arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, sheriff's officials said.

Lira, Salazar and Garay were each booked on bonds of $100,000 and Magalde's bond was set at $50,000, officials said All remain held at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown.

