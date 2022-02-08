Stabbing suspect apprehended after 2 months

Feb. 8—Decatur police on Friday apprehended a female suspect wanted for nearly two months for allegedly stabbing her girlfriend in a domestic incident.

Police said Marketa Sipp, 36, of Madison, was charged with second-degree assault, a Class B felony. She was released from the Morgan County Jail on $60,000 bail.

The punishment for the charge ranges from two to 20 years in state prison.

On Dec. 6 about 6:37 p.m., Decatur officers responded to a stabbing incident in the 1200 block of Brookline Road Southwest and found a woman severely injured suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. Police said the victim has recovered.

According to court records, Sipp and the female victim had been in a dating relationship since January 2021 and were residing together at the Brookline residence.

The victim told investigators that they had been in a verbal argument most of the day of the incident.

"In the evening, (the victim) was attempting to leave the residence and Sipp stabbed/cut her with an unknown object," according to a police affidavit. "(The victim) was unable to see what Sipp had in her hand but felt she was being cut."

The victim told police she was able to flee and called authorities. In the meantime, Sipp fled the scene, according to the court document.

Police Detective Sean Mukaddam said Monday that Sipp went missing. "She is not from the area and was MIA. She fled the area," he said.

Mukaddam said leads had gone cold until last week when Huntsville police picked up Sipp on an unrelated charge.

"They saw in the national crime database she had a warrant out for her arrest over here and when she was getting out of jail on bond over there, they contacted us," he said. "We went over to Madison County and picked her up Friday."

Madison County court records show Sipp was arrested on Jan. 28 by Huntsville police on obstructing justice by providing false identity. She also gave authorities there an Albertville address for her home residence. She was released on Friday on $2,500 bail before Decatur police met her at the Madison County Jail. She was booked into the Morgan County Jail on Friday and released after posting bail with A.C. Bail Bonding of Decatur on Saturday.

No preliminary hearing date had been set by Monday afternoon.

