Stabbing suspect arrested

Dec. 30—A 21-year-old Odessa man was arrested early Christmas Eve morning after two men accused him of stabbing and cutting them with an unknown object.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report, deputies received an aggravated assault call shortly before 4 a.m. Dec. 24 from the 1200 block of North Avenue G. When they arrived, they discovered a 20-year-old man had been stabbed in the stomach and an 18-year-old man's bottom lip had been cut with the same object.

Julian Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. He was also arrested on suspicion of evading arrest or detention, a misdemeanor. He was released from the Ector County jail Monday after posting surety bonds totaling $41,000.